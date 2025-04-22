Police share picture of teenager missing from Dunstable

Missing Riley. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A picture of a teenager has been released by police after he went missing from Dunstable.

Riley is 14 years old, white and 5ft 9ins. He has links with the Harlesden and Willesden areas of London as well as Dunstable.

Bedfordshire Police said: “If you see Riley or have any information as to where he may be, please contact us via our website or on 101, quoting the reference MPC/486/25.”