Police share picture of teenager missing from Luton since Saturday

Missing Rio. Picture: Beds Police

Officers have released a picture of a teenaged boy who has not been seen since the weekend.

Rio, 13, was last seen at his home in the town on Saturday (May 31) at around 6pm.

He is described as 5ft 10ins, of slim build and has short curly hair.

The boy has links to Hightown and Wigmore areas.

Bedfordshire Police said: “If anyone has seen Rio or has any information they are being asked to call 101 quoting 400375.”