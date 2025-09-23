Police share pictures of missing woman last seen in Luton four days ago

Missing Sarah. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Images of a missing woman from Luton have been shared by police as they try to find her.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah, 35, was last seen at her home in the town on Friday (September 19) at 9.15am.

She is described as 5ft 2ins with long, black hair, which she often wears up. She was last seen wearing dark coloured trousers and top, a yellow mid-length coat and carrying a white handbag.

Sarah is thought to have links to the Kent area.

Police said: “Anyone who has seen Sarah, or knows of her whereabouts, is asked to call 101 quoting reference MPL/1483/25.”