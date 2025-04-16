Police share pictures of teenager missing from Luton

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 16:59 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 16:59 BST
Two images of a teenage girl have been released by police after she was reported missing from Luton.

Sharelle, 17, was reported missing in the early hours of Tuesday morning (April 15) and is thought to be in the Luton area.

She is 5ft 4ins and of slim build.

Police said: “If you have seen Sharelle please report call us on 101 or report it here, quoting reference 221 of 16 April.”

