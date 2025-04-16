Police share pictures of teenager missing from Luton
Two images of a teenage girl have been released by police after she was reported missing from Luton.
Sharelle, 17, was reported missing in the early hours of Tuesday morning (April 15) and is thought to be in the Luton area.
She is 5ft 4ins and of slim build.
