Renewed police appeal after motorcyclist dies following M1 collision near Toddington services

Police have issued a fresh appeal after a motorcyclist died following a crash on the M1.

The collision involving a red Yamaha motorcycle and a grey Audi Q3 car happened at around 1.45pm on Tuesday, July 22, on the northbound carriageway between Junctions 12 and 13 near Toddington services.

The rider of the motorcycle suffered severe injuries and was taken to hospital where he died on Monday (August 4).

Detective Sergeant Ben Heath, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this tragic time.

“We’re appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident to get in touch. In particular we’d like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage which could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 or online via the force website https://www.beds.police.uk/ro/report/ quoting Operation Railway.