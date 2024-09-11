Road closed as firefighters tackle blaze at community centre in Luton

By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 11th Sep 2024, 10:32 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2024, 12:36 BST
Fire at the community centre. Picture: Jeff Morganplaceholder image
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service are at the scene of a fire in a community centre in a park in Luton.

At 5.35am today (September 11), five crews, from Stopsley, Luton and Toddington, were called to the Wigmore Valley Park community centre.

The service said: “Currently one crew remains on the scene and expected to be in attendance for a few more hours.”

There is a road closure in place at Eaton Green Road from the junction of Colwell Rise to Darley Road.

