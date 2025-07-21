Spate of car fires and back garden blaze - here's what Luton's firefighters were dealing with last week

A spate of deliberate car fires and a back garden blaze that took out two sheds and three wheely bins were among the incidents Luton firefighters were dealing with over the past week.

Here’s a roundup of what they tackled:

> Firefighters from Luton and Stopsley were called to a house fire in Chesford Road at 1.38am on Monday, July 14.

The fire had started in the kitchen of a two-storey semi-detached house. The ground floor was 50% damaged by fire, with the remainder of the property completely damaged by smoke.

Fire and rescue news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one covering jet, one safety jet, positive pressure ventilation and thermal imaging cameras (TICs) to extinguish the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

> At 3.56am on Monday, July 14 a crew from Stopsley was called to Cannon Lane in Luton where they found three cars on a driveway on fire.

And a 4.17am the same morning, a crew from Luton Community Fire Station was called to a vehicle fire on Stuart Street, where there was a fire in the boot of a hybrid vehicle.

The fire service says the blazes were deliberately caused.

> At 5.56pm on Monday, July 14, crews from Stopsley were called to an accidental fire in Birchen Grove.

The fire involved two garden sheds, three fence panels, and three wheely bins.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel, small gear, and a reciprocating saw to extinguish the fire.

At 755pm they were called to an accidental fire in Court Drive, Dunstable.

And at around 8pm the same night (July 14) crews from Luton attended a bonfire in Bradley Road, Luton and used a hose reel to put it out. The cause of the fire was accidental.

> On Tuesday, July 15, at 12.42pm, a crew from Luton was called to the Hatters Way Retail Park on Chaul End Lane, where a mattress had been set alight. A dividing wooden fence had also gone up.

Firefighters used one hose reel, Milwaukee power tools, and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire – and say it was deliberate.

> A fence and household waste were caught up in an accidental fire at around 3.53pm on Tuesday, July 15 in Fermor Crescent.

Firefighters checked the next door property to see if the fire had spread.

> Firefighters were called to an accidental shed fire in Nunnery Lane at around 9.10pm on Thursday (July 17).

Firefighters from Luton used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots. > At 7.37pm on Thursday (July 17) a crew from Dunstable was called to a small rubbish fire in a wooded area in Fensome Drive, Houghton Regis. Firefighters used two backpack sprayers to extinguish the fire, which was deliberate. > At 4.54am on Friday (July 18) a crew from Luton was called to a fire in a brick outbuilding on Solway Road North. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots. The cause of the fire was deliberate.

> A crew from Luton was called to a small fire in a back garden on Trent Road at around 6pm on Friday (July 18).

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.