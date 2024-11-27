'Thank you': Bedfordshire's fire station open days raise £10k for charity
The funds will be sent to The Fire Fighters Charity, which provides vital support to crews and their families.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) say that the "remarkable total" reflects the "generosity and community spirit" of the people of Bedfordshire, who turned out in force to help them.
Head of Response, Stuart Auger, said: "The support we’ve seen from the public at our open days has been truly inspiring.
"Raising over £10,000 for The Fire Fighters Charity demonstrates the strong bond between our fire service and the communities we serve.
"The funds will make a real difference, ensuring the continued support for our teams and their families when they need it most.”
The Fire Fighters Charity provides vital mental, physical, and social support services for fire and rescue staff, retired members, and their families.
BFRS said: "Whether it’s rehabilitation for injuries, tailored mental health programs, or family support services, the charity ensures that the heroes who protect our communities are looked after in their time of need."
The open days showcased fire safety demonstrations, equipment displays, and provided fun activities for all ages, giving the public a glimpse into the life of their local fire and rescue teams.
The funds raised will directly contribute to programs that help firefighters, and their families to "recover, rebuild, and thrive".
Mr Auger added: "Thank you to everyone who donated, attended, and helped make this possible."
Click here if you would like to find out more about The Fire Fighters Charity or give a donation.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.