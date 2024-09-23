Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Heavy rainfall at the weekend has caused chaos in Luton and Dunstable as the towns were hit by flooding.

There is currently an amber weather warning in place for the area for rain until 10pm tonight (Monday) across Central Bedfordshire and Luton.

Dunstable Community Fire Station shared a video with cars submersed in flood water on Luton Road. They said: “The crews have been to 11 emergency incidents this evening with other stations also assisting in the Dunstable area with further incidents, many caused by the heavy rain and subsequent flooding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The station warned drivers about not travelling through flood water.

Church Street/Luton Road. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

There is also a flood alert in place for the River Ouzel in Central Bedfordshire. The Environment Agency said: “River levels are beginning to drop, but will remain responsive to further rainfall. Flooding is possible over the next few hours and into this evening.” A similar warning was issued for the River Lea in Luton.

The government website read: “River levels rose rapidly due to heavy rainfall overnight into this morning, Monday 23rd September. Rainfall will continue throughout this morning. Flooding is expected when river levels are at their highest early morning.

“Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the Lea, with low lying land and roads expected to be most affected, particularly around Luton, Dukes Ride, Queens Court, Popes Court, Neville Road, Midhurst Garden, Brooklands Close, Montague Close, Brocket Court, Lemsford Court, The Hedgerows, Mallard Gardens and New Bedford Road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Mayer, MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard, said: "It is heart-breaking for the local businesses, and people, affected today. I am sure everyone's thanks goes to the emergency services, and everyone helping in dealing with these incidents today.

"I understand this is an ongoing issue, and I so urge residents to stay safe, and please continue to follow the advice of the emergency services."

Central Bedfordshire Council released a list of road closures in the area closures and mentioned Skimpot Road, Luton; Woodside Road, Woodside and Luton Road/Duck Bridge.

The council’s statement read: “Following a very significant amount of rain over the last 24 hours, many parts of Central Bedfordshire have experienced flooding. People’s homes, businesses and other sites have been affected, and closed or flooded roads are making travel difficult for many. “If you or someone you know is vulnerable and needs assistance, contact our emergency helpline number on 0300 300 8500. Please note, this is not to request sandbags or aquasacs.” In Dunstable, two schools – Harlington Upper and Harlington Lower Schools – are closed, as well as Cockernhoe Primary School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On X, Harlington Upper School said: “Due to the amount of flood water on the surrounding roads today (23/9/24), the difficult decision has been made to close the school for the safety of all stakeholders. School will be open tomorrow as usual.”

And some bus routes have been impacted. Bus operator, Grant Palmer, said: “Our services are disrupted due to flooding in Dunstable. Service C is not currently running but the services Hi and CX are running with some disruption. We are keeping our customers informed via our app based notifications service.”

In Flamstead, Centrebus has confirmed that no buses are able to travel through the village at the moment “due to severe flooding on Hollybush lane and Chequers Hill.”

The operator explained: “Drivers have reported the water being deep as 2 feet and actually coming inside the bus as they went through this morning. There were also 2 cars stuck in the water abandoned as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of services on our network are operating to their scheduled line of route however services may be subject to delays as a result of the storms and heavy rain we have been experiencing.

“We apologise to all of our customers that this has affected.”

In Luton, the airport says that it remains open and “fully operational”. A spokesperson said: "During yesterday's torrential rain, our teams worked quickly to clear flash flooding on the airport approach, with access only briefly restricted."

Meanwhile, Luton Borough Council (LBC) warned drivers to avoid New Bedford Road from Lansdowne Road to Cromwell Hill, and

Skimpot Road under busway bridge, due to flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said: “Wardown Park is not accessible due to flooding so please keep away from the lake.”

Gerard McCleave, Corporate Director of Inclusive Economy at LBC, said: “Unfortunately Luton hasn’t escaped the heavy rainfall and stormy conditions which has hit much of the country over the weekend and which is set to continue today.

“We know many residents will be concerned and we want to reassure them that council teams are working together and with emergency services to deal with the issues caused as they arise, and to minimise disruption to residents and help keep them safe.”

Mr McCleave assured residents that the council’s highways team were “continuing to work through reports of flooding that have come in”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The gully crews are undertaking clearance work, and although teams were quick to clear some roads, there are still hot spots remaining which they will continue to deal with.

“There have been a number of reports of roof leaks in council properties. We are assessing these and will rectify them as quickly as possible.

“My thanks and appreciation goes out to all our teams who have been working throughout the night and continue to tackle the flooding issue across the town.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and will keep residents up to date regarding advice on flooding and road closures on our website and social media.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been reports of power being lost in certain parts of Luton. And in Wigmore, the bridle path, near Eaton Green Road, has been covered by floodwater.

Wigmore resident Jeff Morgan said: “There is flooding along the Hertfordshire border with Wigmore, with residents concerned about the impact of more substantial flooding from run off if the proposed 2100 homes are built next to Wigmore.

“Speaking to residents who live close to the boundary they are all saying this is the worst flooding they have ever seen in this area.”

If you have been affected by the floods, we want to hear from you. Email [email protected], or click here submit your stories and videos to us.