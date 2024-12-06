Two arrested and man left with life-threatening injuries after collision on the A5 near Hockliffe

A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after a collision on the A5 near Hockliffe yesterday (Thursday).

The two-vehicle collision happened at around 11pm on Watling Street, close to the junction with Eastern Way.

Three people were taken to hospital, one of whom remains in a critical condition.

Road closures were put in place during the emergency response, but these have since been lifted.

Two men were arrested at the scene. One was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and causing serious injury by careless driving, and the other on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Both remain in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Shona Birkby from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit said: “This was an incredibly serious incident that has left one man in a life-threatening condition.

“We are keen to identify the driver of an HGV van which is believed to have been travelling along the A5 at the time of the incident and may have witnessed the collision, as well as a number of witnesses who left the scene prior to police arrival.

“Anyone who may have dashcam footage of the events leading up to the incident, or the collision itself, is asked to please get in touch immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Garden.