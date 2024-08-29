Two people taken to hospital after crash on Dunstable's Great Northern Road
The collision, involving two vehicles, happened at 3.07pm on Wednesday (August 28) on Great Northern Road.
Crews from Leighton Buzzard, Hemel Hempstead, and Kempston attended.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters used an NRA pack and small tools. Two occupants were left in the care of paramedics."
An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman, said: "Two ambulances and a paramedic car were sent to Great Northern Road Dunstable yesterday afternoon following reports of a road traffic collision.
"Two people were transported to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further assessment and care.”
