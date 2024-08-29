Two people taken to hospital after crash on Dunstable's Great Northern Road

Emergency services news.

Two people were taken to hospital after a crash in Dunstable.

The collision, involving two vehicles, happened at 3.07pm on Wednesday (August 28) on Great Northern Road.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service stated: "Firefighters used an NRA pack and small tools. Two occupants were left in the care of paramedics."

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman, said: "Two ambulances and a paramedic car were sent to Great Northern Road Dunstable yesterday afternoon following reports of a road traffic collision.

"Two people were transported to Luton and Dunstable Hospital for further assessment and care.”