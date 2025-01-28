Woman taken to hospital after fire rips through Luton home
The loft of a house in Luton was destroyed at the weekend after a fire ripped through the property.
Three fire crews from Luton and Stopsley were called at 8.44am to a blaze in a three-storey property in Hitchin Road.
The fire destroyed a converted loft space on the third floor of the home.
Firefighters wore breathing equipment as they stood on an aerial platform using hose reels and jets to put out the fire.
A woman living at the property was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.
The fire service determined that the fire was accidentally started.
