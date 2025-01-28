Woman taken to hospital after fire rips through Luton home

Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The loft of a house in Luton was destroyed at the weekend after a fire ripped through the property.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three fire crews from Luton and Stopsley were called at 8.44am to a blaze in a three-storey property in Hitchin Road.

The fire destroyed a converted loft space on the third floor of the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters wore breathing equipment as they stood on an aerial platform using hose reels and jets to put out the fire.

A woman living at the property was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

The fire service determined that the fire was accidentally started.