Emergency plans made to defend Central Bedfordshire against 'extensive and significant flooding'

Plans have been made to defend Central Bedfordshire against "extensive and significant flooding".

A summit called in response to exceptional amounts of rain in 2024 has set out how organisations across the area will work together to "lower the impact" of future floods on homes, roads, and infrastructure.

Following a debate at full council, the Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, Cllr Adam Zerny, organised the meeting with partners including the Internal Drainage Board, Highways Authority, Environment Agency, and water and utility companies.

The summit focused on identifying "existing strategic commitments" and "exploring new opportunities" to improve local flood risk management.

Storm Henk took its toll in Bedford during January 2024.

As a result, there will be:

· A detailed review of flood risk and mitigation options in Leighton Buzzard.

· Maintenance works will be carried out in Clophill, Maulden, and Caddington.

· Works on a culvert in Eaton Bray.

· Additional funding for natural flood management and surface water reduction.

· Strengthening emergency response through coordinated, timely and effective action, and continued support for community-based groups to help prepare for flooding.

Over the past six months, the region has experienced especially heavy rainfall, with saturated ground conditions and rapid run-off into rivers and ditches in areas including Leighton Buzzard, Blunham, Tempsford, Maulden, Clophill, and Caddington.

During Storm Henk in January, 90 flood-related issues were reported to the council, and an additional 28 issues were reported following a single storm in February.

Cllr Zerny said: “Our area has encountered extensive and significant flooding this year, and it's likely this will be repeated. Such adverse weather has a huge effect on people's lives and that’s why I called a summit bringing together all the different organisations involved.

“Already, this is leading to localised strategies to slow water flow through land management, natural flood management, and other engineered solutions. The council has also responded with gulley cleaning, pipework jetting and ditch clearing."

CBC is seeking funding from the Environment Agency to provide community groups with more support to reduce disruption before, during, and after a flood.

They are assisted by local Community Emergency Resilience Teams (CERTs), which are established through collaboration between the council's emergency planning team, residents, and parish and town councils. To find how to establish a CERT, click here. There are 32 already and CBC aims to help set up more across the area.