Emergency road closure in Luton after gas leak under the carriageway
An urgent road closure has been put in place in Luton as engineers work to repair a gas leak under the carriageway.
Engineers from Cadent had been called to Limbury Road after a report of the smell of gas – and discovered that the ageing pipes were in extremely poor condition and needed to be replaced immediately.
Checks have been made of nearby buildings and the company says it is satisfied everyone is safe – but this urgent work must happen now to make sure it stays that way.
But the repairs mean there will be some travel issues in the area. Following discussions with the Highways Authority, diversion routes have been put in place, but motorists are advised to leave extra time when making their journeys.
Engineers will be working in Limbury Road near to the junction with Marsh Road where there is also a lane closure in operation with traffic management in place.
Richard Davies, Cadent’s customer operations area manager for Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, said: “We have a responsibility to make sure every property that uses gas has access to it 24/7, 365 days a year and as part of this promise we do have to carry out planned and emergency work when needed.
“On this occasion, our engineers quickly realised that the ageing pipe could not be repaired and that a replacement would be the most appropriate course of action.
“We are very conscious of the disruption roadworks cause and are in regular contact with the Highways Authority to keep them updated on our work which we will always complete as quickly and as safely as we can."
Cadent was unable to say how long the work was expected to take.
There should be no impact on the gas supply. If you smell gas, always ring the National Gas Emergency Service immediately on 0800 111 999, day or night. Do not assume it is related to this work; it may not be and needs to be checked.