Encouraging people to consider leaving a gift to charity

Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire is supporting this year’s Remember A Charity In Your Will Week.

The annual awareness week (10-16 September), is designed to encourage more people to take a moment to consider leaving a gift to charity when writing a Will.

The theme for this year is leaving a legacy which can play a role in securing the future of wildlife across Bedfordshire. Each year, the Wildlife Trust receives a boost through legacies which can make a difference between saving a wildlife haven and losing it.

Pegsdon Hills, a Wildlife Trust nature reserve in Bedfordshire, was one of Jacquie Thompson’s favourite places. When she died, aged 65, her husband Christopher wanted her love for wildlife to live on.

He said: “This walk was loved by both of us – it is a Wildlife Trust nature reserve so it was wonderful to be able to support the Trust by giving something from her Will.

“What we both felt about the Wildlife Trust was that its emphasis isn’t species specific but is rather geared towards the whole habitat.”