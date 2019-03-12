Enjoy Luton Irish Forum’s St Patrick’s Day Festival on Sunday

Luton Irish Forum’s St Partick’s Festival is taking place on Sunday, March 17, and will be sponsored by The Mall Luton.

The entertainment will take centre stage in Smith’s Square from 11am, with a total of ten acts taking part including local Irish dancing schools and Luton’s new Irish band Tea and Spuds.

St Patrick's Day celebrations will take place in Luton on Sunday. Photo from The Mall Luton

To start the celebrations EMT Events Management, Inspire Craft and Zig Zag Decorations have teamed up with The Mall and will be holding arts and crafts sessions in the Central Square on Saturday from 12pm till 5pm.

Families can take pose for a picture in the selfie mirror and then little shoppers can decorate their Polaroid image with Irish themed arts and crafts, they will also be to decorate balloons for the festival the next day.

The arts and crafts workshops are free but The Mall will be asking for a small contribution towards their charity of the year - Luton Foodbank.

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We’re delighted to be the main sponsor of Luton’s St Patrick’s Festival and can’t wait to welcome all the acts to The Mall’s stage, who’ll be entertaining our shoppers throughout the day!

“To celebrate St Patrick’s Day, we’ll also be welcoming some Irish themed arts and crafts fun for all the family to enjoy, including our selfie mirror which is sure to prove popular among little shoppers!”

On Sunday, March 17, the parade will leave Luton Irish Forum at 11am, and the acts will start on Smith’s Square at the same time.