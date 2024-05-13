16 stunning pictures showing the Northern Lights in the skies across Luton at the weekend

People pay thousands of pounds to travel to Iceland, Finland and Norway to take in the Northern Lights, and even then they are not guaranteed. But at the weekend, thousands of people across the country were treated to a display of the natural phenomena and the aurora lit up the skies in Luton too.

Alan Craig was out on a walk with his dog when he spotted the dancing colours in the sky over Wigmore Valley Park. He said: “We are used to seeing foxes, rabbits, deer, badgers and owls at that time of night, and, of course, all the stars and moon phases when the sky is clear, but seeing the aurora was breath-taking.”

Jeff Morgan, also from Wigmore, saw the aurora from his bedroom window. He explained: “It was on our bucket list to try and see the northern lights from Norway so now we don’t have to go so we are saving a small fortune.”

We asked you to share your best pictures of the Northern Lights with us. Scroll through to see how it looked across the town – and visit our Facebook page for even more photos.

1 . Northern Lights spotted in skies above Luton Scenes over Lewsey Farm Photo: Markus Milligan Photo Sales

2 . Northern Lights spotted in skies above Luton Jeff took this out of his bedroom window in Rylands Heath, Wigmore, at midnight on Friday night Photo: Jeff Morgan Photo Sales

3 . Northern Lights spotted in skies above Luton Just before midnight on Friday, Alan took this on a walk in Wigmore Valley Park Photo: Alan Craig Photo Sales

4 . Northern Lights spotted in skies above Luton Purple, pink, green and blue hues were seen above Wigmore Valley Park Photo: Alan Craig Photo Sales