You shared your pictures of the dazzling skies with usYou shared your pictures of the dazzling skies with us
You shared your pictures of the dazzling skies with us

16 stunning pictures showing the Northern Lights in the skies across Luton at the weekend

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 13th May 2024, 16:24 BST
Were you lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the aurora?

People pay thousands of pounds to travel to Iceland, Finland and Norway to take in the Northern Lights, and even then they are not guaranteed. But at the weekend, thousands of people across the country were treated to a display of the natural phenomena and the aurora lit up the skies in Luton too.

Alan Craig was out on a walk with his dog when he spotted the dancing colours in the sky over Wigmore Valley Park. He said: “We are used to seeing foxes, rabbits, deer, badgers and owls at that time of night, and, of course, all the stars and moon phases when the sky is clear, but seeing the aurora was breath-taking.”

Jeff Morgan, also from Wigmore, saw the aurora from his bedroom window. He explained: “It was on our bucket list to try and see the northern lights from Norway so now we don’t have to go so we are saving a small fortune.”

We asked you to share your best pictures of the Northern Lights with us. Scroll through to see how it looked across the town – and visit our Facebook page for even more photos.

Scenes over Lewsey Farm

1. Northern Lights spotted in skies above Luton

Scenes over Lewsey Farm Photo: Markus Milligan

Photo Sales
Jeff took this out of his bedroom window in Rylands Heath, Wigmore, at midnight on Friday night

2. Northern Lights spotted in skies above Luton

Jeff took this out of his bedroom window in Rylands Heath, Wigmore, at midnight on Friday night Photo: Jeff Morgan

Photo Sales
Just before midnight on Friday, Alan took this on a walk in Wigmore Valley Park

3. Northern Lights spotted in skies above Luton

Just before midnight on Friday, Alan took this on a walk in Wigmore Valley Park Photo: Alan Craig

Photo Sales
Purple, pink, green and blue hues were seen above Wigmore Valley Park

4. Northern Lights spotted in skies above Luton

Purple, pink, green and blue hues were seen above Wigmore Valley Park Photo: Alan Craig

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LutonNorwayFinlandIcelandFacebook