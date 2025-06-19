Affinity Water asks people in Luton to ‘use water wisely’ after driest start to spring since 1956

A water company is calling on those in Luton “to join in a collective effort” to use water wisely as some areas of its network are "already experiencing supply stress”.

Affinity Water has issued a warning to those in the town as England faces its driest start to spring since 1956 - with the first three months of 2025 having rainfall which was significantly below-average across much of the country.

The firm gets around 65 per cent of its water from underground chalk aquifers.

A spokesperson for Affinity Water said: “Dry weather affects these aquifers more slowly than rivers or reservoirs, and they are typically replenished by sustained rainfall.

“That’s why, even at this early stage, we are actively preparing and monitoring conditions closely.”

On average, Affinity’s customers use 157 litres of water per person, per day - compared to the national average of 145 litres; with the company aiming to get down to 125 litres per person per day.

While there are no water restrictions in place at the moment, such as hosepipe bans, Affinity Water says it will monitor its resources closely.

The spokesperson added: “We constantly monitor our groundwater levels and compare them to specific drought triggers. This enables us to put in place measures early, whether that’s increasing our operational resources or taking steps to reduce demand, so we can stay ahead of potential issues.

"By being proactive, we aim to protect both our customers and the natural environment from the more serious impacts of drought.”

