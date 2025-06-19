“Amazon should be straight with people”: Campaigners oppose planned data centre near Houghton Regis over environmental concerns

Render of the proposed Houghton Regis data centre: Picture: Collier Properties LLC

Campaigners have written to Central Bedfordshire Council over a data centre planned for the edge of Houghton Regis – citing their concerns and its potential impact on the environment.

Plans for a hyperscale data campus were first submitted in 2012, and in late 2024, Colliers Properties LLC sent amended plans to the council.

If approved, the Houghton Regis site would have two data centre buildings (each 65 ft), with backup generators, other infrastructure and around 140 solar panels.

Applicant, Colliers Properties LLC, is a known partner of Amazon, and the application says the site will host cloud computing infrastructure. Amazon Data Services has been mentioned on various submitted documents.

Foxglove, a non-profit organisation that fights for a “fairer tech future” claims the plan should be rejected.

Foxglove Director of Advocacy, Donald Campbell said: “Local councils across the country face critical knowledge gaps over the huge drinking water and power needs – as well as the tonnes of polluting emissions – of gigantic new data centres. We already know new data centres proposed in the UK will spew the carbon emissions of multiple international airports into our air.

"That knowledge gap is particularly stark in the case of the new data centre planned at Houghton Regis. It hasn’t even been revealed how much power the site will use, despite the massive impact this could have on the local area.”

The application form shows that there are protected and priority species on the greenfield site.

Amazon did not respond to Luton News’ request for comment.

Mr Campbell added: "It’s rumoured Amazon will be the operator of the new data centre. If that’s the case, Amazon should be straight with people in Luton and lay out the full cost of power, drinking water and polluting emissions – they shouldn't be asked to sign a blank cheque for one of the wealthiest companies in the world.”