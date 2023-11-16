Antelope on ‘brink of extinction’ gets new start at Whipsnade Zoo as part of breeding programme
A desert antelope has arrived at Whipsnade Zoo as part of efforts to bring the species back from the brink of extinction.
Sabre, the young male scimitar horned oryx named Sabre, came from Aalborg Zoo in Demark via road and sea to his new home in the Bedfordshire hills. He was introduced to the herd at the zoo, including Faye, who Sabre has been specifically matched with. Now, keepers are hoping it won’t be too long before they welcome new calves to the group.
Zookeeper Gracie Gee said: “Sabre’s arrival is an exciting moment here at Whipsnade Zoo. We’re confident he’ll get along with our current all-female herd - and play a vital role in his species future survival.”
There are three international breeding programmes for the scimitar horned oryx in North America, Australasia and Europe. The herds are genetically diverse and can serve as a strong backup to wild populations.
The species comes from Chad, in central Africa and once thrived in the Achim Game Reserve.
Gracie said: “They play a hugely important role in their ecosystem – as grazers they maintain the grasslands and prevent the spread of desertification, but sadly, in the 1980’s the antelopes population began to plummet largely due to being hunted for its horns and meat.
"In 2000 the IUCN Red list declared the species Extinct in the Wild.”
The zoo has been breeding oryx for over 30 years and transferred two females to Aby Dhabi in 2014. In 2016 and 2017 the Environment Agency of Abu Dhabi were able to successfully re-introduce herds of scimitar horned oryx back into the wild, with descendants of Whipsnade Zoo’s oryx now thriving and reproducing in central Africa.
Gracie added: “Sabre is very graceful and playful. He’s been enjoying chomping away at the grass, as well as tucking into treats of browse and pellets as he gets to know his new home. Hopefully it won’t be too long till he gets to know the rest of the herd and we hear the pitter patter of tiny hooves in the Bedfordshire hills.”