BAPS Hindu temple in Luton leads volunteer initiative to clean local neighbourhood

Volunteers from BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, the Hindu temple on Crescent Road in Luton, came out onto the streets on 31 March 2024 to clean up and rejuvenate the local neighbourhood.

The volunteers filled more than ten bags containing various items of litter, significantly improving the surrounding environment.

The initiative was part of the Great British Spring Clean, the nation’s biggest mass-action environmental campaign during which thousands of bags of litter are filled around the country.

The annual event is organised by Keep Britain Tidy, a leading independent environmental charity that works to inspire, educate and enable everyone in the country to value the environment on their doorstep. Keep Britain Tidy is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

Shreeya Rathod a lead community outreach volunteer at the temple, added, “His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the global spiritual leader of the BAPS Hindu fellowship and the inspirer of the Mandir, teaches us to respect and care for the environment and to serve our local communities as a part of our social responsibility. Seeing so many volunteers come together for such a worthy cause is a testimony of the community spirit between the temple and its neighbours, demonstrating the transformative power and impact of collective action.