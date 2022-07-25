Bedfordshire residents sign up to go solar

Registrations exceeded expectations

Central Bedfordshire Council, alongside Bedford Borough Council and Luton Borough Council, is working in partnership with iChoosr to offer residents and small businesses the opportunity to access solar panels and battery storage solutions at competitive prices.

The registration period has now closed, and details are being prepared for recommendations from iChoosr to be sent before the end of July.

Subject to the number of acceptances received, a maximum capacity for installers may be reached. In the event of this happening, iChoosr will contact every registrant to inform them about acceptance if nearing maximum capacity.

Councillor Steven Dixon, executive member for sustainability and transformation, said: “With energy prices set to increase again this autumn, we know more and more homeowners and small businesses across Central Bedfordshire are looking to generate their own clean green energy.”