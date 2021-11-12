Bradgers Hill Wilder Futures launch event for Luton residents

A new project ‘Bradgers Hill Wilder Futures’ aims to connect local urban communities, in nearby Bushmead, Stopsley and beyond, to the wonderful landscapes and nature that surround our town.

Luton residents are invited to a launch event on Sunday, November 14 at Bushmead Community Hub to share local knowledge and ideas about the future of Bradgers Hill and Stopsley Common.

Local artist Sophie Gresswell will lead craft workshops, hourly from 1pm-4pm or if you want to stretch your legs, a local nature expert will lead a guided walk around Bradgers Hill.

Bradgers Hill Wilder Futures

Surrounded by the rolling North Chiltern, Bradgers Hill is a chalk grassland habitat ringed with woodland and rich in biodiversity, with an abundance of butterflies in the summer in addition to wild orchids, birds and reptiles.

However this a landscape under pressure from development, changes in land management and climate change are triggering alarming wildlife declines.

This nature-based heritage engagement project, backed by the Wildlife Trust (BCN) aims to engage the local community in their outdoor spaces, improve health and wellbeing and instil a sense of belonging and ownership.

To book a place at the event see here

Common spotted orchid on Bradgers Hill (Copyright Siobhan Starrs)

A butterfly on Bradgers Hill (copyright Siobhan Starrs)

Pyramidal orchid on Bradgers Hill (Copyright Siobhan Starrs)