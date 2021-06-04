Company fined thousands after eight willow trees hacked down in Barton-le-Clay

Each of the eight felled trees had a preservation order

GPS Estates, based at Blackthorn Place, Silsoe, was sentenced at Luton Magistrates Court last Thursday, May 28, following a prosecution by Central Bedfordshire Council.

The company had authorised a man named Michael Martin, 26, of Maulden, to cut down eight willow trees to the rear of Manor Road in Barton-Le-Clay, in spite of a tree preservation order.

Both the company and Mr Martin pleaded guilty to a contravention of the Town and Country Planning Regulations 2012.

One of the willow trees in Barton-le-Clay after it was hacked down

GPS Estates was fined £4,000, a victim surcharge of £190 and costs of £1,000 - totalling £5,190.

Meanwhile, Mr Martin was fined £2,000, a victim surcharge of £190 and costs of £333.12 - totalling £2,523.12.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman said: "We take protected trees very seriously and, in this case, the prosecution was for the felling of eight willow trees.