Dunstable High Street improvement works captured on film

Rain gardens will help with flooding

The Dunstable High Street improvement works are on the home straight and a new film shows the latest progress and other developments helping to transform the town.

The work is enhancing the look and feel of the High Street and town centre. There are improvements to help the flow of traffic and, at the same time, the alterations will make it easier and safer for pedestrians to cross the roads.

A four-way crossing is being installed at Church Street, West Street and Dunstable High Street and the traffic light timings will change. One set of coordinated signals will help unlock the traffic jams people have been stuck in. That will mean less queuing and shorter journey times in the future.

To complete the remaining essential works, there will be some traffic delays through to April.

Road users are asked to choose an alternative route during this period or allow more time for their journey.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services, said: “We are entering the final stage of these improvements on Dunstable High Street that are helping to reinvigorate the town. The new film shows our aspirations for Dunstable and the investment in a variety of important projects which are making a real difference.

“We understand roadworks are frustrating but to carry out these vital works safely at this busy junction there will be some delays. We ask residents, businesses and road users to bear with us while we get the work finished.”

Lane and road closures will be needed to complete the works and to minimise disruption they will be overnight where possible.

The Church Street, West Street and Dunstable High Street junction/crossroad is closed from 7pm on Friday 18 February to 6pm on Sunday 20 February.