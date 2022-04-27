Dunstable’s Amazon workers take to the streets for clean up during Earth Month

Ten staff members and managers spent two hours picking up around 20 bags of rubbish around Priory View, the bus lane, town centre and the Amazon site and industrial park.

One of the workers, Roxana Dumitru, said: “We decided to celebrate Earth Month by paying homage to it by cleaning up part of the town from garbage.

"We want to encourage the population and the youth not to throw garbage in public places, parks and buildings. We should pay homage to the earth. Issues such as climate change, fossil fuel consumption, industrial pollution, garbage, endangered animals and so on, affect future

Amazon workers out picking up litter during Earth Month

generations.”

The Amazon fulfilment centre has been open in the town since 2015 and Earth Month has been going since 1970 to encourage a better and healthier natural, physical, social and cultural environment.