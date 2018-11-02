Get ready for town’s sparkling fireworks display

One of Luton’s favourite annual events, the Fireworks Spectacular, returns to Popes Meadow on Saturday (November 3).

The event remains free entry to all and gates open at 6.30pm, with the display starting at 7.30pm.

Car parking is available in all town centre car parks and disabled parking is available in the tennis courts car park in Wardown Park

London Luton Airport Ltd (LLAL), the Luton Council company which owns London Luton Airport, is this year’s principal sponsor again, making the display possible.

Chief Operating Officer for LLAL, Robin Porter, said: “We really value the support we get from the people of Luton and are always looking for ways to say thank you. The Popes Meadow fireworks display has always been popular and this is why we are pleased to be able to help make it happen again this year.

“It’s going to be a great evening and it will be fantastic to see Luton residents and communities coming together to enjoy an excellent display and to celebrate the town.”

The following roads will be closed between 5pm-9pm on the evening of Saturday, November 3 to allow the event to take place:

Old Bedford Road (including Knights Field, Earls Meade & The Wickets); Bowling Green Lane; Wardown Crescent (including Alwyn Close, Greenside Park & Trowbridge Gardens); Havelock Road (including Wensleydale, Havelock Rise and ArdenPlace).

For more information, visit www.luton.gov.uk/fireworks