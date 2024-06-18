Great News for Luton Businesses: New sustainability support programme launched

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The University of Bedfordshire has announced a great initiative to support businesses in Luton achieve net-zero carbon emissions.

Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and in partnership with Luton Borough Council, the Luton Sustainability Business Support Programme is set to drive significant environmental and economic benefits across the town

The project offers a range of resources aimed at helping Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) reduce their carbon footprint while promoting sustainable growth. It is also part of the Council’s broader strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, reflecting Luton’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Luton Sustainability Business Support Programme is designed to assist established businesses of any size in Luton. Whether a business is looking to implement sustainable practices or reduce its carbon footprint, this programme provides invaluable support through personalised consulting sessions with industry experts to address specific sustainability challenges, development of effective travel plans, and access to workshops focused on green marketing strategies and lean thinking methodologies.

University of Bedfordshire - Luton.

Dr Andrew Grantham, Senior Lecturer, Strategy and Sustainability at the University of Bedfordshire said: “Net Zero is not only the next competitive advantage for businesses, but increasingly it is a necessary commitment by firms of all sizes if they want to be approved suppliers in both the public and private sectors. Although challenging for most firms, it is particularly hard for SMEs to find the necessary resources and investment to operationalise their plans. So, we are excited to partner with Luton Council on this UKSPF-funded programme to offer a package of support that includes workshops aimed at developing understanding and help organisations get on their way to Net Zero for the benefit of their business and society more widely.”

The launch of the Luton Sustainability Business Support Programme marks a significant step forward for the region’s business landscape. Let’s embrace this opportunity and work together towards a greener, more sustainable future for Luton.