Great News for Luton Businesses: New sustainability support programme launched
Funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) and in partnership with Luton Borough Council, the Luton Sustainability Business Support Programme is set to drive significant environmental and economic benefits across the town
The project offers a range of resources aimed at helping Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) reduce their carbon footprint while promoting sustainable growth. It is also part of the Council’s broader strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, reflecting Luton’s commitment to environmental responsibility.
The Luton Sustainability Business Support Programme is designed to assist established businesses of any size in Luton. Whether a business is looking to implement sustainable practices or reduce its carbon footprint, this programme provides invaluable support through personalised consulting sessions with industry experts to address specific sustainability challenges, development of effective travel plans, and access to workshops focused on green marketing strategies and lean thinking methodologies.
Dr Andrew Grantham, Senior Lecturer, Strategy and Sustainability at the University of Bedfordshire said: “Net Zero is not only the next competitive advantage for businesses, but increasingly it is a necessary commitment by firms of all sizes if they want to be approved suppliers in both the public and private sectors. Although challenging for most firms, it is particularly hard for SMEs to find the necessary resources and investment to operationalise their plans. So, we are excited to partner with Luton Council on this UKSPF-funded programme to offer a package of support that includes workshops aimed at developing understanding and help organisations get on their way to Net Zero for the benefit of their business and society more widely.”
The launch of the Luton Sustainability Business Support Programme marks a significant step forward for the region’s business landscape. Let’s embrace this opportunity and work together towards a greener, more sustainable future for Luton.
To find out more or to register for the fully funded programme: www.beds.ac.uk/ukspf-lbc
