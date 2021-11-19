Gritters at the ready as Luton prepares for winter

With the clocks recently changing and with darker nights and colder days, Luton Council already has in place its winter service to make sure the roads keep moving.

Its fleet of gritters are ready for action for when icy conditions are forecast and the temperature plummets. The crews are prepared to salt nearly half of Luton’s roads to help prevent icy patches or snow forming – that’s more than 142 miles with approximately 1,400 tonnes of salt – equivalent to the weight of 325 elephants. Information from weather recording stations is assessed and if there is a risk of ice Luton’s gritting fleet sets out.

The council also provides over 238 salt bins, at known trouble spots such as sharp bends and steep hills. Anyone can use these supplies to treat localised icy patches on the road and footpaths, although they should not be used for domestic driveways and footpaths.

Gritter lorry

Cllr Rob Roche, Portfolio Holder for Highways, said: “Our highways engineers monitor the situation around the clock and if a cold spell comes, our gritters will be out treating as many roads as possible - concentrating resources on keeping the busier routes clear. Our salt stocks are high and we are ready.

“Road users should never assume that a road has been salted and even when they have been conditions can often still be slippery. It’s best to be cautious and keep your speed down and keep your distance.”

The council's website has plenty of advice to help you stay safe this winter, including information on clearing snow and ice from outside your property, staying safe on the roads, the routes we salt when temperatures are below zero and winter weather advice for your home. There is also information on keeping well during the cold weather and financial support schemes such as the Winter Fuel Payment.