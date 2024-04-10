Litterers risk £500 fine in Luton as 15 people prosecuted in fly-tipping crackdown

Litterers risk a £500 fine in Luton town centre as the council's war on waste gets underway

As part of its war on waste, 15 people have been prosecuted by Luton Council and fined a total of £8,988 for littering and fly-tipping.

The offenders appeared at Luton Magistrates between October 2023 and March 2024 and were found guilty of offences ranging from fly-tipping, littering and breach of householder duty of care under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

Since last year, the council’s uniformed waste investigations support & enforcement (WISE) team has been working around the town. Anyone caught dropping litter is issued with an on the spot fine – which has been increased to £500.

The council also continues to prosecute those caught fly-tipping with £1,000 fines. If people don’t check their waste carrier is licensed when their rubbish is dumped, they may face a household duty of care offence and a £600 fine.

Those that fail to pay may be prosecuted and fined significantly more by the court, as well as receive a criminal record.

Gerard McCleave, corporate director for inclusive economy, said: “These successful prosecutions demonstrate that we take environmental protection seriously and sends a clear message to anyone who might be thinking of fly-tipping or failing to follow correct waste disposal procedures: you will be held accountable for your actions, regardless of the type of waste.

“We have had enough of irresponsible people ruining our town and we know residents have had enough too. We are thankful to residents who report offences to the council so that we can take appropriate action.”

The council provides 1,500 litter bins across the borough for people to sensibly dispose of rubbish while they’re out and about.

The local authority also says households must ensure contractors are using a licensed waste carrier during any building or renovation work.

Luton has two council-run two tidy tips on Eaton Green Road and Progress Way; and it also offers a bulky waste collection which is free for those receiving benefits.

Residents can download the Luton bin app to find out their collection day, as well as recycling and waste prevention tips.