Luton Airport signs up for net zero declaration

London Luton Airport (LLA) has signed up to the ‘Toulouse Declaration’, which marks a new chapter in Europe’s journey towards the aviation industry’s net zero 2050 goal.

The Toulouse Declaration marks the first time that European Governments, the European Commission, the wider industry, unions and other key stakeholders have all formally aligned on aviation decarbonisation.

Airports including LLA have emerged as some of the strongest supporters behind this significant moment, which will pave the way for a number of concrete steps:

London Luton Airport

>The establishment of an EU Pact for Aviation Decarbonisation.

>The industry’s ambition to set a global goal for international aviation later this year with the ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organisation), a UN body.

Airports have long been first movers in leading the challenge of decarbonising aviation, with almost 200 European airports now certified under the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme.

In 2019, along with European airports more widely, LLA committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by no later than 2050. The airport’s Carbon Reduction Plan sets out how it will achieve carbon neutrality by 2026 and deliver net zero carbon for LLA’s direct operational emissions by 2040.

Alberto Martin, CEO at LLA said: “Airports have long played a key role in the decarbonisation of aviation, and we are proud signatories of this important Declaration. We will continue to focus on our own Net Zero ambitions, and will continue to take the actions needed to reduce our emissions. We look forward to continue working with our partners, as we move towards our shared goal of making aviation as sustainable as possible.”