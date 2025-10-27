Luton and Dunstable among worst areas in England for tree coverage

Luton and Dunstable have some of the lowest levels of tree canopy coverage in England, new analysis shows.

The figures come from a new analysis of environmental threats by charity Friends of the Earth, who warned the risks of climate change are already a reality for millions across England.

It was released ahead of the Government’s publication of its revised climate plan, due next Wednesday.

It shows just 7 per cent of Luton North is covered in trees, among the lowest proportions of any constituency in the country. This was 10 per cent in Luton South, South Bedfordshire and Dunstable.

In addition, the data considers sewage pollution, respiratory disease levels and risks to life and property caused by climate change.

Mike Childs, head of policy at Friends of the Earth, said: "This data shows the true scale of environmental threats across England and reinforces why a strong climate plan is so important to protect communities.

"Flooded homes, dangerous heatwaves and filthy air are not abstract risks but realities for millions.

"Politicians who push false environmental narratives or call for weaker climate action are putting the people that elected them at risk."

The data also shows all neighbourhoods in Luton North, Luton South, South Bedfordshire and Dunstable have air pollution levels above the World Health Organisation's recommended level.

Some 64 per cent of Luton North households are considered to be at enhanced risk of high heat, 23 per cent of Dunstable, and 62 per cent of Luton South and South Bedfordshire.

There are 11 square metres of green space for every person in Luton North – less than the median across England of 43. This is 45 for Luton South and South Bedfordshire.

In total, 11,300 Luton North homes and 10,103 Luton South and South Bedfordshire homes are deemed to be at risk of flooding, including 1,117 from rivers or the sea, and 10,183 from surface water.1,117

Some 11 per cent of Luton North households are classed as 'fuel poor'. While 13 per cent of Luton South and South Bedfordshire households are classed as 'fuel poor' and this was just 8 per cent of Dunstable.

A Government spokesperson said: "Ambitious climate and nature action is the only way to protect Britain’s way of life – which is why we have a mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower.

"Having inherited flood defences in the worst condition on record and nature in long term decline, we’ve begun decisive action to clean up our waters, restore our nature environment and protect communities from extreme weather.

"This includes securing investment to cut sewage spills in half by 2030, build new reservoirs, restore nature at scale and protect more than 900,000 properties from flooding by 2036."