Luton bus operator commits to reduce near-term carbon reduction targets

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stagecoach, the parent company of Luton bus operator, Stagecoach East, has announced that its near-term greenhouse gas emission targets have been approved by corporate climate action organisation, the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Stagecoach was supported in developing its climate change targets by specialist consultancy, Net Zero International.

The carbon reduction commitments include a 55.6% reduction in scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions by financial year 2032, with a 54.6% reduction in scope 3 emissions (compared to 2019 levels) in line with the latest science on a 1.5°C global warming. Stagecoach has also committed to continue to source 100% renewable energy through to financial year 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bringing together over 8,000 companies taking action across the globe and more than 5,300 businesses with a science-based target, the SBTi and its partners - CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature - enable organisations across the globe to take action on the climate crisis.

Darren Roe and an electric bus

Stagecoach is a signatory to the United Nations Global Combat and was recently awarded A- for climate change leadership by CDP.

SBTi develops standards, tools and guidance which allow companies to set greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets in line with what is needed to keep global heating below catastrophic levels and reach net-zero by 2050.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “One of our most important values is that we want to do the right things for our communities locally, and that naturally means we are working very hard to reduce our environmental impact as far as we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Changing just one journey from car to bus each week is just one small step that everyone can take. Figures from Bus Users UK show that a brand-new diesel car with a single occupant can emit more nitrogen oxides than a new bus carrying 50 or more passengers. A fully loaded double decker bus can take 75 cars off the road.”

Greg Ritt, Head of Sustainability at Stagecoach, added: “We’re delighted that our near-term commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions have been approved by SBTi as aligning to the latest scientific evidence on climate change.