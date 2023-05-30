A partnership between Luton Libraries, Natural England and the Bedfordshire Wildlife Trust has begun in a bid to bring people together and enjoy green spaces in the town.

From 10am until 2pm at Luton Central Library today (May 30), residents can drop in and find out about the new nature project. There are family activities with arts and crafts including binocular making, wildlife masks and story times.

To take part in the project in the summer, people can visit their nearby library – either St George’s Square, Stopsley, Leagrave, Lewsey or Marsh Farm.

Pictured: Luton Central Library

At these sites, people can borrow nature explore equipment and collect maps. They are encouraged to mark, draw or write about their favourite green spaces in Luton and explain what would help them enjoy those areas more.

Maps can be returned to any Luton Library by the end of August. With information from the submitted maps, Natural England is to create a brand new map showing the favourite green spaces around Luton.

As part of the launch, improvements have been made to the libraries’ green spaces. The sHrUB (a study and activity space at Luton Central) has had a green makeover, while in Stopsley, volunteers cleared the overgrown library garden.

Cheryl Allibone, West Anglia team manager from Natural England said: "We want people from all backgrounds and communities to be able to benefit from the improvements to health and wellbeing

that access to green spaces brings; whether it’s the surrounding countryside, your local park or walk, or even a leafy view from your home.”

She added: "That is why Natural England is supporting the Nature Connect Project. It’s so important that people have opportunities to connect with nature where they live –

and this project in Luton aims to help that happen.”