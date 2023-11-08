The town’s MPs were there to open it

A retrofit home has been opened in Luton to show homeowners and landlords how they can reduce energy bills and the carbon footprints of their properties.

Over the summer, a three-bedroom house in Abbots Wood Road was upgraded with low-carbon and energy-efficient improvements, including triple-glazed doors and windows; an air source heat pump; energy-efficient lighting; and solar panels with a battery system. The measures are expected to save around two tonnes of carbon emissions and around £660 on energy bills at the address each year.

The retrofit home, which was a project by Luton Council and its airport company Luton Rising, is open this autumn for visitors to see the improvements installed and operating. Bookings can be made here.

Luton MPs Sarah Owen and Rachel Hopkins with councillors Tom Shaw and Amy Nicholls, the vice chair of Luton Rising, with contractors who helped fit out the retrofit home. Picture: Luton Borough Council

The property was opened by Luton North and South MPs Sarah Owen and Rachel Hopkins. Cllr Tom Shaw, portfolio holder for housing and climate change, said: “The key aims of the project are to help people reduce their home energy bills and help meet our net-zero targets as a town. Landlords, housing providers, private homeowners and students are among those who may be especially interested in visiting.”

Cllr Javeria Hussain, chair of Luton Rising, said: “There are too many families in Luton living in fuel poverty, including people who are risking their health because they cannot afford to put on the heating. This project offers practical and affordable steps.”