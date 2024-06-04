Luton house re-designed for the future nominated for top energy efficiency award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A futuristic energy-efficient home in Luton has been nominated for an award that champions low carbon successes.

The retrofit home was created last year to showcase what changes can be made in existing Luton houses to reduce energy costs and help reach net-zero targets.

The home includes triple glazed windows, an air source heat pump, solar panels and battery system and energy-efficient lighting

The retrofit home was funded by Luton Rising - the council-run company that owns London Luton Airport, and delivered in partnership with Luton Council.

Mark Fowler, deputy chief executive and corporate director of population wellbeing, said:

“I am delighted that our retrofit home has been shortlisted for green home upgrade of the year for London and the South at the Unlock Net Zero Awards 2024.

“This project supports our key aims to help people reduce their home energy bills and to achieve our 2040 vision for a net zero town.”

Chair of Luton Rising, Paul Kehoe, CBE, said: “I am so pleased to hear our retrofit home has been nominated for this award. This project offers practical and realistic steps for how we can make our homes greener and reduce household bills.”

The three-bedroom property in Abbots Wood Road chosen for the retrofit is expected to save £660 at the address each year which equates to two tonnes of carbon emissions. It was open to visitors last autumn to demonstrate the measures installed.

The Unlock Net Zero Awards 2024 will be held on June 26 in Manchester.