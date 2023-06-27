News you can trust since 1891
Luton’s first pop-up reuse shop comes to Eaton Green tip this weekend - with bargains on toys, DVDs, homewear and more

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 10:44 BST
The pop-up shop will be at the tip this weekend

Luton’s first pop-up reuse shop will come to Eaton Green Tidy Tip this weekend, offering cut-price bargains for preloved goods.

From 10 am until 3 pm on Saturday (July 1), residents can pick up preowned homeware, toys, DVDs and games from the tip in Wigmore - thanks to a partnership between the waste company, FCC Environment, and Luton Council. People are told to come in a vehicle as there is no pedestrian access to the tip.

All the items for sale have been donated for reuse and the proceeds raised from the pop-up shop go to charities in Luton.

Cllr Tom Shaw said “Recycling is more than just putting items in the right bin – it is about considering whether someone else will find a use from an item we would like to discard.

"That is why I encourage everyone to visit the pop-up reuse shop on 1 July, whether that is to donate or pick up a bargain.”

Gemma Green, FCC Environment’s reuse development manager, thanked the residents who donated items. She said: “It is sure to be a fun day with lots of good quality bargains up for grabs.”

The pop-up shop joins another recycling scheme in the town which sees donated bikes restored to a road-worthy condition at the Luton Sue Ryder bike workshop.

Sue Ryder’s product manager Wendy Wickens said: “The bikes we sell at Sue Ryder are always popular and receiving bicycles that we can renovate or upcycle means that we can generate great value for money bicycles and reduce waste."