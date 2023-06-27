The pop-up shop will be at the tip this weekend

Luton’s first pop-up reuse shop will come to Eaton Green Tidy Tip this weekend, offering cut-price bargains for preloved goods.

From 10 am until 3 pm on Saturday (July 1), residents can pick up preowned homeware, toys, DVDs and games from the tip in Wigmore - thanks to a partnership between the waste company, FCC Environment, and Luton Council. People are told to come in a vehicle as there is no pedestrian access to the tip.

All the items for sale have been donated for reuse and the proceeds raised from the pop-up shop go to charities in Luton.

Cllr Tom Shaw said “Recycling is more than just putting items in the right bin – it is about considering whether someone else will find a use from an item we would like to discard.

"That is why I encourage everyone to visit the pop-up reuse shop on 1 July, whether that is to donate or pick up a bargain.”

Gemma Green, FCC Environment’s reuse development manager, thanked the residents who donated items. She said: “It is sure to be a fun day with lots of good quality bargains up for grabs.”

The pop-up shop joins another recycling scheme in the town which sees donated bikes restored to a road-worthy condition at the Luton Sue Ryder bike workshop.