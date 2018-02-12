Marsh Farm makeover aims to impress

Tenants of two of Luton’s high-rise blocks have had their first glimpse of the energy efficient technology which will transform their homes as part of a multi-million pound regeneration project.

Plans for Penhill and Leabank in Marsh Farm were showcased at an Information Day held at Futures House on Saturday.

LED lighting, heat recovery fans and solar panels will help to reduce energy bills, while the outside of the block will receive a facelift thanks to new solid aluminium cladding in shades of blue selected by tenants.

It’s all part of a regeneration project which has already brought new shops and homes to Marsh Farm, with more to come.

The work on the high-rise flats was originally consulted on in summer 2017 but Saturday’s event was a chance for residents to ask any further questions and see plans close up.

The blocks will also benefit from: replacement of communal windows and smoke vents, communal smoke detectors, installation of new external wall insulation (EWI), staff to help with the upkeep and safety of the blocks and domestic water sprinklers.

Patrick Odling-Smee, Housing Service Director at Luton Council, said: “The new technology will not only drive down the cost of utility bills, but will also enable our residents to do their bit for the environment.

“We have worked closely with building control and the fire service to ensure our cladding meets all fire safety standards. Made of solid aluminium, the material has undergone extensive fire safety tests and is designed specifically for buildings above 18 metres.

Residents have until 5pm on Monday, 19 February, to share any final views or questions before plans move to the next stage. The council will answer all queries received in the form of a letter posted out to residents.

Views can be submitted here <https://secure.luton.gov.uk/surveys/residentsfeedback/> and further information is available on our website luton.gov.uk

Any residents who were unable to attend the event can also get in touch by emailing patrick.odling-smee@luton.gov.uk or by calling 01582 54 62 02.