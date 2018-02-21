Neighbours find it’s good to talk on issues

Real People, Honest Talk (RPHT) has provided a safe space for people from different backgrounds of all kinds to discuss difficult local issues with each other.

And a pilot scheme, Near Neighbours, the charity that created RPHT, has succcessfully run in Luton.

Up to 92 people took part in 18 sessions. A range of themes were discussed, which included parking, litter, drug usage, cut-backs in services, immigration, integration, identity, security, and modern slavery.

To celebrate the success of the pilot, Near Neighbours is hosting the Real People, Honest Talk Celebration – a regional gathering to which everyone is welcome on 28 February but prior booking is necessary. Speakers include Luton Mayor Mohammad Ayub, Chief Constable Jon Boucher, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Vinod Taylor, and Paul Hackwood, Executive Director of Near Neighbours

Go to https://www.cuf.org.uk/nn-real-people-honest-talk