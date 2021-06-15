'Overgrown footpath in Luton is unusable' says resident

The footpath on Newlands Road

The path on Newlands Road lies just south of Stockwood Park and is maintained by neighbouring Central Bedfordshire Council as part of an agreement with Luton Borough Council.

Slip End resident Sandra Bevan says she has been at loggerheads with CBC over the overgrown foliage since 2013.

"I've seen people struggling along the path, trying to push buggies through weeds springing out in all directions," she said. "It's ridiculous.

"You never know what's in there. I came across a dead rabbit at one time.

"There's all of this talk for residents to be more active, but they don't make it easier when the path is unusable."

Ms Bevan is calling on CBC to resurface the path and remove the grass verges.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman said: "We undertake three verge cuts along the road every year.

"The first cut was done in April, and the next is due around July.

"Due to the heavy rain and sunny weather we have experienced over the last few weeks, the growth of the vegetation has been quicker than normal.”