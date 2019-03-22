Pets can be kept by Luton council tenants

Pets can be kept by council tenants in Luton under new rules, as long as they are not causing a nuisance to anyone.

The measure is part of a standard tenancy agreement introduced by the borough council across the town.

“As long as they don’t cause a nuisance in the building, we’ll allow you to keep those pets,” councillor Tom Shaw told an executive meeting.

A consultation process resulted in replies from 874 tenants, which for that type of survey “is pretty good,” according to Cllr Shaw.

“Of these 628 were in agreement with it, 49 were not. There are some changes to be made,” he explained.

“We’ve strengthened the domestic violence section,” added councillor Shaw, portfolio holder for housing.

“We will try to keep the person who’s suffered the domestic violence in the property, and get other people out of the property.”