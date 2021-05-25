Plans for 'zero carbon' scheme of nearly 4,000 new homes north of Barton-le-Clay

A map of the proposed development, showing Barton-le-Clay in the south west

54 objections have already been lodged against applicant Greenwoods Central Bedfordshire Ltd's proposals for up to 3,850 homes, which would border Higham Road and the A6 roundabout.

The development is also situated within the Wrest Park conservation area.

A design and access statement prepared by architects GSS Architecture stated: "The application seeks to create a sustainable new community between Bedford and Luton, off the A6, incorporating a retirement community, school, retail, employment, new publicly accessible woodland and a solar park.

"The proposal will supply a range of residential accommodation by providing a mix of new housing, accommodation for later living and opportunities for self-build and small to medium sized enterprises.

"The development will be net zero carbon... Furthermore, the scheme has been shown to be carbon positive over 30 years.

"Landscaping and open space has been a driver for the scheme with provision for outdoor sport and recreation, facilities for young people and children, parks and allotments. Retention and enhancement of existing landscaping coupled with new landscaped and reforested areas will help to maintain a green and rural character."

If approved, it is anticipated the project would be built in five phases, with landscaping and infrastructure in the first two phases and the bulk of house building in phases three, four and five.

A decision on the application is expected to be reached by September 2.