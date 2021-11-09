Protestors make their feelings clear over London Luton Airport expansion plans

Campaigners against the growth of London Luton Airport met at Wigmore Valley Park on Saturday as part of a national campaign to call for an immediate halt on all airport expansions and to warn against what they claim are false ‘techno-fix’ hopes to cut aviation greenhouse gas emissions.

Local campaigners joined with airport campaigns across the UK to send a clear message that the only way to cut emissions from flying in the climate-critical next 10 years is to fly less – and that means stopping all airport expansions.

Simultaneous protests were held against expansion plans at, amongst others, Heathrow, Stansted, Gatwick, London-City, Southampton, Bristol, Doncaster-Sheffield and Leeds-Bradford airports.

Campaigners attempting to stop the expansion of London Luton Airport - photo Steve Matthews

They were joined by campaigners from the Friends of Wandon Recreation Park who are fighting to save Wandon Park from development.

Wigmore Valley Park sits on the eastern boundary of Luton’s airport and will be decimated under expansion plans, say campaigners.

Last week Graham Olver, Chief Executive Officer of London Luton Airport Ltd, the Luton Council company that owns the airport, said: “We would like to assure everyone who has an interest in the future success of our airport and our town that our attentions have never been more closely focussed on environmental matters and climate change".