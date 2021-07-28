Red routes to stay in St George's Square after successful trial period

The council was spotted repainting red lines in Manchester Street and St George's Square last week (C: Tony Margiocchi)

Luton Borough Council highways maintenance team was spotted repainting the lines in Manchester Street and St George's Square on Thursday, July 22.

A spokesman said: "The council had painted red lines in Manchester Street and St George’s Square as part of a trial.

"We have evaluated this period and considered it successful so the painting observed was to confirm the use of these areas as red routes.