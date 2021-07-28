Red routes to stay in St George's Square after successful trial period
Red routes are set to stay in St George's Square after a successful trial, the council has confirmed.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 4:28 pm
Luton Borough Council highways maintenance team was spotted repainting the lines in Manchester Street and St George's Square on Thursday, July 22.
A spokesman said: "The council had painted red lines in Manchester Street and St George’s Square as part of a trial.
"We have evaluated this period and considered it successful so the painting observed was to confirm the use of these areas as red routes.
"There are no new red route locations planned at present."