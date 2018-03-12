River Lea gets a clean up ready for Spring

Volunteers donned gloves and jackets to help clear part of the River Lea on Saturday.

They joined charity Groundwork Luton & Bedfordshire at Lewsey Park to clear rubbish from the banks of the river, and improve its health.

Thanks to funding from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme, Groundwork is running a series of clear-up activities along the river bank at Lewsey Park.

Lewsey Brook in Lewsey Park is the source of the River Lea, and runs down to London, so it is important that everyone does their part to protect the valuable source of the river.

Litter and plastics have a detrimental impact on our waterways and their habitats.

In the first clear-up event on 14 February, staff from Galliford Try took part in a teambuilding day and removed 16 bags of rubbish from the river and its banks, but there is still lots more litter to collect,

You can also get involved further by helping Groundwork to bring about a RiverLUTiON, by becoming a Volunteer Water warden. The RiverLUTiON project, funded by Affinity Water and Thames Water, teaches volunteers how to survey and monitor the river in their spare time - ideally once every three months. If you are interested in finding out more contact Sarah Culverwell at Groundwork on 01582 720147 or 07736 133 149 or email sarah.culverwell@groundwork.org.uk