Stopsley community group lends a helping hand by litter-picking on Luton’s streets

A stopsley community group helped to clean up Luton’s streets earlier this week.

The Stopsley Striders litter picked with Kevin Poulton from ABCD-in-Luton on Sunday, November 12.

31 striders and their families met at Inspire Sports village and observed the Remembrance Sunday two-minute silence. The group then headed up Butterfield Green Road with pickers and bags, the Striders flag, and ‘Runners in Road’ signs helping to identify the club.

Stopsley Striders litter picking with Kevin Poulton from ABCD-in-Luton

The Striders chose the lane as it is one of their favourite running routes.

Amanda Rankin said: “Stopsley Striders jogging club was formed in 1982 from the embers of a local jogging course, organised by local international athlete Tony Simmons who still coaches some members today.”

She added: "I joined Stopsley Striders through a beginners course in 2010, which was advertised in the Luton News. I have never been fast but I love it, and have made many good friends.

“Both my sons are also members now but run much faster than me!"

This was the group’s first litter pick. Amanda said: “We plan to do another one in spring with Kevin, supporting as part of the big spring clean up, and I think these will become part of the club's regular events.

"We were aware of litter in the lanes but we're shocked by the amount and quite saddened. It was good to be able to support our local area and clean up the roads we use regularly for running on.”

Kevin Poulton said: “It was a fantastic turnout from Stopsley Striders, 36 bags of rubbish and over 50 large nitrous oxide canisters were collected.”ABCD-In-Luton formed a ‘Keep Luton Tidy’ campaign, and the group has seen a rise in the number of litter-picking volunteers.

Kevin added: “The amount of litter needing to be picked is reduced in the majority of locations where there are groups active. The number of volunteers continues to grow across the town, with an average of 3 groups per week.