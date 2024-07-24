Studham and Houghton Regis parks celebrated in 2024 National Green Flag Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Central Bedfordshire has once again been celebrated for hosting some of the finest parks and green spaces in the country, as recognised in the 2024 National Green Flag Awards.

Studham Common, near Dunstable, along with Linslade Wood, Tiddenfoot Waterside Park, and Flitton Moor have received the Green Flag Community award.

Meanwhile, Houghton Hall Park, as well as Heath and Reach's Rushmere Country Park, have proudly received the prestigious Green Flag award, an internationally acclaimed hallmark of quality.

Councillor Mark Smith, Deputy Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “This is a tremendous achievement, and I want to express my gratitude to all our staff and dedicated volunteers who tirelessly invest their time and effort to make our local parks and open spaces enjoyable for everyone.

Studham Common. Image: Central Bedfordshire Council.

“Our parks and green spaces are vital for our physical and mental well-being, offering perfect spots to connect with nature, exercise, and spend quality time with family and friends. By attaining Green Flag status in so many of our green spaces, we hope to inspire even more people to explore and appreciate these wonderful environments."

The council has events planned in its parks and countryside sites, in time for school summer holidays – find out more here.

Meanwhile, Street Tag, a family-friendly game accessible through a free smartphone app, is still running in the council’s parks.

