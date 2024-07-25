Thames Water gets ‘joint-lowest rating’ from Environment Agency for environmental performance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames Water, which deals with sewage in Luton, has been named as the joint lowest scoring operator in the water industry by the Environment Agency for its environmental performance.

The agency found that almost two-thirds of significant pollution incidents in the water and sewerage industry in England last year were from infrastructure managed by the South’s two biggest operators, Southern Water and Thames Water.

A Thames Water spokesperson admitted that its “performance in preventing pollutions is still not good enough”.

Of the 47 incidents across England classed as serious, 14 involved Thames Water, only slightly down from 17 the year before.

A Thames Water logo is pictured on a sign at the company's Mogden sewage treatment works in Isleworth. Photo by Ben Stansal via Getty Images

Around 30 per cent of the total pollution incidents (1,902) connected to water company assets like sewage treatment works, pumping stations, sewers and overflow pipes were in areas covered by the operators.

Thames Water was rated only two stars out of a possible four for its environmental performance, which is unchanged from 2022.

The agency reviewed last year's environmental performance of England’s nine water and sewerage companies, with the majority continuing "to underperform".

Environment Agency chair Alan Lovell said: “For the nation to have cleaner rivers and seas, water companies must take responsibility to understand the root cause of their problems.

“It is promising to see some companies starting to accept their responsibilities, but it is evident that the pace of improvement continues to fall short.

“Although we do tighten the standards each year to drive better performance, we have been clear that we expect all companies to achieve, and most critically sustain, better environmental performance. As part of this we are taking forward our biggest ever transformation in the way we regulate, recruiting up to 500 additional staff, increasing compliance checks and quadrupling the number of water company inspections by March next year.”

Thames Water was below the national average for self-reporting, with its employees telling the Environment Agency about 76 per cent of its pollution incidents.

Severn Trent Water, United Utilities and Wessex Water were all given four stars; Northumbria three; with Anglian Water, South West and Yorkshire Water joining Thames and Southern on two stars.

The Thames Watrer spokesperson continued: “Protecting the environment is fundamental to what we do and we recognise our performance in preventing pollutions is still not good enough.

“Our region has experienced the wettest winter since records began, resulting in exceptionally high groundwater and river levels. This has at times overwhelmed our sewer system and has led to discharges into rivers.

“More investment is needed across the entire sector, as infrastructure ages and demand on it increases. That’s why we’ve asked for increased investment in the next regulatory cycle between 2025-2030 so we can improve outcomes for customers, and the environment.

