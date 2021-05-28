Time to clean up litter from Luton's streets as Great British Spring Clean returns!

The Great British Spring Clean is back

The Great British Spring Clean runs from today (Friday) to Sunday, June 13.

Luton Borough Council's parks and neighbourhood delivery teams have put together a series of events that people can get involved in:

> Wednesday, June 2 - Bradgers Hill;

> Wednesday, June 2 - Wardown Park;

> Thursday, June 3 - Saints area;

> Friday, June 4 - Vernon Road;

> Saturday, June 5 - Stockwood Park;

> Saturday, June 5 - Round Green;

> Wednesday, June 9 - Manor Road Park;

> Wednesday, June 9 - Paths Estate;

> Wednesday, June 9 - Marsh Farm;

> Thursday, June 10 - Town Centre and South;

> Friday, June 11 - Bury Park;

> Saturday, June 12 - Crawley Green Road;

The aim of these events is to demonstrate the huge improvements that can be made to our streets, parks and green spaces by keeping them clear of litter.

GBSC also aims to spread the message that we should be taking pride in the town we live in and not dropping litter in the first place.

Cllr Abbas Hussain, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: "This is a great way to get the message across that we should all do our bit to keep Luton tidy.

"We hope that these events will remind residents of the part that we can all play in reducing the amount of litter on our streets, not just during the Great British Spring Clean, but all year round."