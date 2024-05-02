Waste dumped in Millfield Lane. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Wood, old roofing materials, mattresses, tyres and a fridge are among the latest items to be dumped in Caddington.

And this time the rubbish was left on the same lane as the new net zero retirement village, Millfield Green.

Central Bedfordshire Council says it is aware of the fly tip on Millfield Lane, which appears to be a mix of industrial and domestic waste.

A spokesperson said: “The fly-tips on Millfield Lane, Caddington have been reported and are awaiting collection. All fly-tipping on public land is searched before it’s cleared to check for information that may help identify anyone involved in the offence and then the case is then passed to our waste contractor for clearance.